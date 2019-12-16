Booth named Outstanding New Principal
Centennial Elementary Principal Ken Booth was named Nebraska’s Outstanding New Principal by the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals. The award is given each year to a principal in their first through fifth year as a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, their region and at the state level.
Santa stops for breakfast
Kids young and old enjoyed breakfast with Santa, hosted by the Seward Rotary Club, on Dec. 14. The event included a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, prizes and a magic show, as well as music and a visit from a police officer. See more in the Dec. 18 SCI.
Have you been to see Santa?
Send us your pictures! Smiling or screaming, send a photo and names of those pictured to emily@sewardindependent.com by Thursday, Dec. 19. We'll print the best ones in an upcoming edition! Please include the visitor's name, age, hometown and a phone number in case we have questions.
