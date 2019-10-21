It's National Clean out Your Virtual Desktop Day. Time to organize your computer desktop and files.
On the calendar
State Sen. Mark Kolterman will speak at the Milford Senior Center Monday, Oct. 21, at 1:15 p.m. The event is hosted by the Milford Auxiliary Unit 171.
Students in Seward County will participate in the 12th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge Monday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Extension Office in Seward. The afternoon will feature the Game Changers challenge, which will teach coding skills through three hands-on activities. To register, call the Extension Office at (402) 643-2981 or click HERE.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m., Seward Memorial Library staff will teach how to buy and sell online, including Facebook Marketplace, Linconsign, Etsy, etc. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or stop in and talk to a librarian.
A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
The University Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble of Concordia University will perform its fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Cattle Conference Room, located in the Janzow Campus Center on Concordia’s campus. The concert is free and open to the public.
Death
Weekend scoreboard
Football: Seward 18, York 0
Aurora 21, Milford 0
Centennial 33, David City 14
Malcolm 55, Johnson County Central 14
Northwestern 20, Concordia 14 (Saturday)
Volleyball: Seward def. Aurora, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15
Seward def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-11
Seward def. York, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21
Centennial def. Friend, 25-10, 25-14
Centennial def. Milford, 25-23, 25-17
Bishop Neumann def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-18 - CHS is runner-up in its home tournament
Milford def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22
Milford def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-10
Softball: Seward falls to Wayne 9-1 to finish third in Class B at the state softball tournament.
