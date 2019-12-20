Bull Terrier looking for furever home
Mr. T is not tiny but he sure is loveable. He is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and is looking to be adopted from the Blue River Pet Rescue.
“He was an owner-surrender and I got him this fall,” BRPR coordinator Karen Winney said.
Mr. T, formerly known as Tiny, gets along with other dogs and cats. He loves to spend time outside and gets along with children of all ages.
Winney said a fenced-in yard would be required for his home as Mr. T loves to run and play.
“His favorite thing to do is play ball,” Winney said.
Mr. T is smart, curious and affectionate. He knows how to sit and shake hands on command.
If interested in meeting or adopting Mr. T, contact Winney at blueriverpetrescue@gmail.com or visit the website at www.blueriverpetrescue.org/adoption.
Nelson retiring after 43 years in natural gas business
It’s more about building relationships than anything else, Bernie Nelson said.
He should know. He’s been doing it for 43 and a half years.
Nelson will retire from his post as Master Operations Technician with Black Hills Energy at the start of January.
“I started in 1976 as a service tech in Seward. I always thought I’d move on, but I never did,” Nelson said.
As a service tech, he said he never really did much service work.
“They needed help in operations. When I started, we had like 50 underground leaks in our area and about 60 new services, and basically never got caught up. It was one thing after another,” he said.
Eventually, he switched to the operations side, where he’s been ever since.
Read more in this week's SCI.
Tomorrow:
Gingerbread takes stage: Seward Memorial Library will host a family gingerbread house party on Saturday, Dec. 21. The house decorating will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. This is a “come and go” event for both adults and children. Materials will be provided, so pre-registration is required and may be done by visiting www.sewardlibrary.org. before Dec. 16. Drop-ins cannot be guaranteed supplies.
Coming up:
Buddy Check focuses on veterans: A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
Music, games planned at senior center: The Seward Senior Center will host a Christmas program Monday, Dec. 23, starting at 1 p.m. Cliff Lowell will lead in singing Christmas carols. Those attending are invited to come to play games or just listen to the music.
