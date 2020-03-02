The state of Nebraska celebrated its official birthday yesterday. Our state became an official state March 1, 1867.
So what's happening the next couple days?
Seward Memorial Library will host a Progressive Yoga series lead by instructor Ellen Chaffin. Chaffin will direct participants on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning on March 2 and ending on April 13. There will be no class on March 30. Space is limited and registration is required. Participants will need a mat or throw blanket while they are exercising. Join in the quiet, relaxing atmosphere of the lower level conference room and be ready to say goodbye to winter when you are done. This de-stressing program is free.
Concordia University will welcome the Rev. Dr. Larry Rast Jr., president of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to campus Monday, March 2. As part of his visit, Rast will host a presentation titled “Facing Disruptions in College, Culture and Church” at 7 p.m. in Weller Hall auditorium that is free and open to the public. While on campus, Rast will lead the daily chapel service at 10 a.m., visit with pre-seminary students and meet with theology and history faculty. The March 2 chapel service will be livestreamed on the Concordia University Church Relations Facebook page (facebook.com/cunechurch).
Argentinians Julio Cesar Berreto, Marcelo Lian and Luis Sanchez are Trio Pampeano, specializing in Argentinian music. They will play in Seward Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m. at Recital Hall on Concordia University’s campus. The trio will perform solos, duets with four hands on one piano and trios with six hands on one piano, making for unique and fun listening and viewing experience. This event is free and open to the public.
Information on how to rejuvenate an old windbreak and how to start a new one are among the subjects to be covered at a Windbreak Renovation Workshop in March at the Seward County Extension Office. Sponsored by the Nebraska Forest Service, Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and University of Nebraska Extension, the event will begin Tuesday, March 3, with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Extension office, 322 S. 14th St., in Seward. For more information, contact Steve Karloff at (402) 315-1715.
The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward Arts Council will sponsor a Nebraska Statehood program at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street in Seward, on Tuesday, March 3, featuring David Seay from Avoca. He will present “Nebraska Traditions” and is a Humanities Nebraska program. The event starts at 1 p.m., lasts one hour and is free and open to all ages. Special guests are the area fourth graders.
Weekend sports
In a semifinal matchup with bracket buster and eighth-seeded Hastings, Tanner Shuck helped lead the way to a 71-61 Concordia men's basketball victory inside Walz Arena in a rough-and-tumble rivalry battle Feb. 29. In order to guarantee a spot in the national tournament, Concordia will have to win at 11th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (23-8), the GPAC’s No. 2 seed. The GPAC championship game will take place in Mitchell, South Dakota, at 7 p.m. March 3.
There wasn’t a lot of flow to Feb. 29’s conference semifinal clash, but in the end, it was another double-digit home victory for the second-ranked Concordia women's basketball team. It turned away No. 12 Dordt, 94-79, inside Walz Arena. Walz Arena has become a familiar landing spot for the GPAC women’s basketball tournament title game. The 2020 championship clash is set to tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 from Walz, where the second-ranked Bulldogs are a perfect 15-0 this season. Concordia will welcome rival Hastings to Seward for a matchup of two 30-win squads.
The Centennial girls' basketball team came up short in its district final Feb. 28, falling to Hastings St. Cecilia 46-26.
The Malcolm girls' basketball team earned a trip to state with a 37-28 win over Ogallala Friday in a district final. The Clippers will play Lincoln Christian Thursday, March 5, at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Centennial boys' basketball team will play its district final tonight at 7 p.m. at Holdrege against Dundy County-Stratton. The winner advances to the state tournament.
