Milford Family Fun Days
Milford Fun Days kicks off today. Click for the complete schedule of the three-day celebration.
Utica Days
Utica Days will be Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28. Click the images for the full schedule.
Great Cordova Pigeon Race
The 43rd annual Great Cordova Pigeon Race will be Sunday, July 28. Click the image for the full schedule.
Old Cottonwood opens in Utica
Brent and Leah Daehling started their business, Old Cottonwood, with the intention of sharing old treasures with other people.
Old Cottonwood is located at 400 First St. in Utica, in the old grocery store building.
The roots of the business go back many years to when Leah was selling greeting cards with old accents on Etsy. She said she sold the excess of the old pieces and those would sell better than the cards themselves.
Leah said she then started buying old objects at auctions and selling them on Etsy. Brent said he decided to take this on as a full-time job. Leah made this her full-time job a few years after Brent, she said.
“When we kind of tapered off of Etsy was when we were doing shows full-time because it was really hard to do both,” Leah said.
The Daehlings said they started attending shows in Nebraska and other states as well. These shows are similar to an antique show or flea market where each vendor gets their own booth to sell their products to customers.
Then, the Daehlings said they transitioned into purchasing project pieces that needed some fixing up.
“She always wanted a harvest table so I made her one out of old barnwood and it kind of just grew from there,” Brent said.
Read more HERE.
Today:
Speaker to be at Utica Senior Center: Amy Theis of Aging Partners will speak at the Utica Senior Center Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m.
Potato bake part of Fun Days: The Milford Senior Center will hold a potato bake Friday, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. as part of Milford Fun Days.
Give blood in Seward: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Friday, July 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Plains Equipment Group, 977 280th Road in Seward. Faith Lutheran Church in Seward will host a blood drive Wednesday, July 31, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
This weekend:
Church hosts African seminary founder: Living Word is hosting the Rev. Jordan Long for services Saturday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m. Long is the president of the Lutheran Church in South Sudan, Africa. He will be sharing his work of starting a seminary in South Sudan.
Breakfast planned in Garland: The Garland American Legion will serve breakfast Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to noon. Menu items include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Call (402) 588-2246 for more information.
Municipal band to give concert: The Seward Municipal Band’s next concert is Sunday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Seward Bandshell. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Civic Center. Call Pat Herrold at (402) 643-6202 with any questions.
