Start your Thursday on a light-hearted note with these feel-good news clips.
Special birthday
Elsie Steinhour, a resident at Ridgewood, celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday to friends driving by with balloons and signs wishing her the best. She watched through the glass doors as loved ones held signs out their vehicles, honked and waved.
Footage of the celebration can be found on SCI's Facebook page.
Votes count
Don't forget to vote in SCI's current Ugly Grill Contest. Go to SewardIndependent.com and click the contest's banner to vote on entries.
History lesson
It's June 25. On this day in 1929 United States President Herbert Hoover authorized building Boulder Dam, which would become known as Hoover Dam. ... Also, 36 years ago, Prince released his album Purple Rain. Big day for precipitation.
