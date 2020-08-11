8-12 CN postmaster2 cmyk.tif
Will Andrew, middle, is sworn in with his hand on the Bible held by his daughter, Erin Rice-Andrew, right. Dawn Bayer, manager, Post Office Operations, led the ceremony held on Aug. 6 at the Crete Post Office. 
8-12 CN postmaster3 cmyk.tif
Retired postmaster Terry Petracek, left, shakes the hand of new postmaster Will Andrew at Andrew's ceremony on Aug. 6 Andrew started this position in early June. 

