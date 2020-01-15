Wilmer C. W. Wieman
April 27, 1928 – Jan. 10, 2020
Wilmer Charles William Wieman was born April 27, 1928, in Utica to Bernhard and Hulda (Heitman) Wieman. He attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Utica High School in 1946. On April 15, 1952, Wilmer was united in marriage to Clarice McNeil in Utica.
Wilmer farmed north of Utica his entire life and was a director of the Utica Coop Grain and a member of the Farm Service Committee. He loved dancing and bowling. He enjoyed watching the Huskers and loved attending games.
Wilmer passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 10, 2020, in Omaha at the age of 91 years, 8 months and 14 days.
He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Brian) Saracino of Littleton, Colorado, and Rhonda (Rex) Gray of Elkhorn; son, Scott Wieman of Utica; granddaughter, Shelby Wieman; two step-granddaughters; four great stepchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan (Harold) Luebbe.
Wilmer was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Hulda Wieman; wife, Clarice Wieman; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Don Richters; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Loren and Ada McNeil. Wilmer will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sara Jensen officiating. Casketbearers are Tom Richters, Troy Luebbe, Roger McNeil, Justin Borchers, Kyle O’Neill, John Luebbe, Rex Gray and Brian Saracino. Interment will be in the Utica Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wieman family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.