William “Billy” D. Witzel
Sept. 19, 1956 – Sept. 14, 2019
William “Billy” D. Witzel was born Sept. 19, 1956, in David City to William James and Marie (Mergl) Witzel and passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family in Dwight at the age of 62 years, 11 months and 26 days.
Billy grew up on a farm near Brainard with his sister Carla. He attended Holy Trinity grade school and graduated in 1974 from East Butler High School. He worked at Rolfsmeier Motors as a mechanic, McGowens and Hartmann Construction for several years, and then moved into truck driving. He drove for several different truck companies before operating as an owner/operator of “Billy D Trucking” for 10 years. Billy took on farming full time after his father retired, which included managing crops and livestock. Billy married Valerie on Nov. 6, 1987, in David City. He was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church, the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, the Richardson Township Board and was a Dwight Czech Festival Parade committee member.
Billy enjoyed riding his horse Thunder on the prairie, raising cattle and sheep throughout his life and having his Pomeranian dog Harley by his side. He cut trees to heat his home because he loved the smell of burning wood and the radiant heat it provided. He loved the outdoors, road tripping with his ‘64 Chevy or Harley Davidson motorcycle and visiting different states on his way to visit his sister on Orcas Island. Billy liked western movies and playing spoons. He enjoyed good times with his friends. He was a dedicated man with a strong work ethic and sarcastic and witty sense of humor who was immensely loyal to his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; daughter, Cayce Witzel; brother-in-law, Don Weston; and father and mother-in-law, Theodore and Frances Kastl.
Billy is survived by his wife, Valerie Witzel of Dwight; his five children, Jerrod and wife Heather Witzel of Farley, Iowa, Jill and husband Mike Hewett of Omaha, Kristy Mitchem of Norfolk, Traci and husband James Ford of Elmwood and Billie Jo and husband Jordan Stabenow of Gretna; nine grandchildren, Angelyna Mitchem, Haylee Serres, Taylor Witzel, Tinley Witzel, Rykken Mitchem, Myles Stabenow, Grayson Hewett, Tanner Witzel and Brody Hewett; sister, Carla Weston of Eastsound, Washington; four brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; nephew, Nathan and wife Fran Novak; niece, Traci Novak; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many friends.
A rosary service was held Sept. 18, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Sept. 19 at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, with the Rev. Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment were in Assumption Catholic Cemetery near Dwight. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight Community Club or the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary may be found at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.