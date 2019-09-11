Verna R. Peterson
Sept. 29, 1923 – Sept. 8, 2019
Verna R. (Noler) Peterson, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019, in the loving care of Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward. She was born Sept. 29, 1923, near Friend to George and Johanna (Naber) Noler. She was the eldest of three girls. On April 24, 1949, she married Loren Knerr Peterson and the two moved to a farm north of Beaver Crossing. There they raised two loving children, farmed corn and soybeans, raised cattle and chickens and bred Saint Bernard dogs. Verna was known for her delicious fried chicken dinners and angel food cakes and for her avid love for card games. She very much enjoyed her time as a member of a bridge club. Verna was also a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Janet) Peterson of Appleton, Wisconsin; her daughter and son-in-law, Diane (Al) Hanks of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Matthew (Victoria Drake) Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Anna (David) Peterson Sanders, Angela (Alan) Philippus and Christopher (Dori) Hanks; five great-grandchildren, Cady, Drake, Arlo, Oliver and soon-to-be born baby boy Sanders; brother-in-law, Virgil Obermier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; parents; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Vera and Vern Herbert and Vivian Obermier.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova, with the Rev. Brian Tuma officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peterson family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.