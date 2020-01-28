Verna E. Richert
April 23, 1920 – Jan. 23, 2020
Verna Elizabeth (Schmieding) Richert passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 99 years and 9 months. She was born to Louis and Eleonora (Sieck) Schmieding on April 23, 1920, near Garland and was baptized on May 2, 1920. At an early age she and her parents moved to a farm near Gresham. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and Church and was confirmed there on May 13, 1934. She graduated from Utica High School in 1938 and the University of Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha in 1942.
She joined the United States Army Nurses Corps in 1943 during World War II, serving for three years in England and Scotland as an Army nurse, first lieutenant. She considered it her privilege and duty to serve her country.
On Sept. 21, 1947, she married Alfred Richert at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They established a home on a farm near Gresham. Three daughters were born to this union, Suzanne, Kathy and Virginia. Verna continued in the nursing profession, working at Seward Memorial Hospital and the Utica Clinic for 19 years. Verna and Alfred moved to Utica in 1983. She enjoyed traveling, activities in the community, reading, quilting, sports and always looked forward to gatherings with her family and attending their various activities.
Verna is fondly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid where her spiritual life was nurtured. She served both her community and country faithfully and was a 51-year member of the Utica American Legion Post 49, Utica Senior Center, Seward VFW Post 4755 and Retired Registered Nurses. She volunteered at the Utica nursing home, Meals on Wheels, Utica Senior Center and Centennial school. She also belonged to several card clubs.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein of Henderson and Ginny (Mike) Geis of Omaha; son-in-law, Jim Tonniges of Stromsburg; grandchildren, Melanie Tonniges of Lincoln, Gwen Tonniges (Scott Sundberg) of Stromsburg, Stephanie (Jim) Fahr of Lincoln, Jennifer (Tim) Hodges of Gretna, Jeff (Lacey) Gloystein of Henderson, Ben (Angie) Geis of St. Louis, Ashley (Jeremy) McDonald of Kansas City and Amy (Sean) Curtis of Cheyenne; 16 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving in May); sisters-in-law, Trudy Schmieding of Brookings, South Dakota, and Jan Schmieding of Bloomington, Minnesota; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred (1995); daughter, Suzanne Tonniges (2015); brothers Wilbert, Orville and Arthur; sisters, Ruth (in infancy), Dolores Schmidt and Norma Jean Schmieding; brothers and sisters in-law, Lorna Schmieding, Les Schmidt, Walt and Evelyn Luebbe, Ruth Richert, Deuce and Merna Moravec and Helen Behren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, followed by the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. A service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the church, with the Rev. Jon Dunbar and the Rev. Richard Gudgel officiating. Casketbearers are Ben Geis, Jeff Gloystein, Scott Sundberg, Jim Fahr, Tim Hodges, Jeremy McDonald and Sean Curtis. Honorary casketbearers are Joyce Schriner, LaVern Stuhr, Ed Schmieding, Evie Barrett, Tim Moravec, Judy Stamm, Mark Schmieding, John Klepper, Dr. Roger Meyer, Nodia Jump (who served with Verna in World War II) and Vonie Barth. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Utica, with full military honors by the Utica American Legion Post 49. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richert family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.