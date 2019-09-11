Trevor H. Smith
Dec. 17, 1941 – May 13, 2019
Trevor Herbert Smith was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Long Beach, California, to Herbert R. and Mary Elizabeth (Foster) Smith and passed away in Seward on May 13, 2019, at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 26 days. Trevor attended school in Seward and was a 1961 graduate of Seward High School. In August 1961, Trevor enlisted in the U.S. Navy, actively serving until November 1965, after which he served in the Air National Guard for 18 years.
On Jan. 15, 1966, Trevor was united in marriage to Marcia Lee Brown in Lemon Grove, California. They returned to Seward in 1969. He worked for Mid City Toyota a couple of years, the City of Seward and the State of Nebraska before starting in January 1977 at Hughes Bros. Trevor worked in various departments with the last 27 years in maintenance before retiring in January 2006.
Trevor was an active life member of Seward VFW Post 4755, where he, along with his brothers and many others, worked tirelessly on hamburger feeds. He was also a member of Seward American Legion Post 33 and a life member of the National Rifle Association.
Trevor was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary (Foster) Smith; brother, the Rev. Elmer C. Smith; and nephew, Kelly “Woody” Smith.
Trevor is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcia of Seward; sons, Steve Smith of Seward and Mike and Stephanie Smith of Utica; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Smith, Remington Colt Michael Smith, Isabella Jean Hardin and Chauntel Steueck; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen F. and Linda Smith of Sun City West, Arizona, and Sidney W. and Roseanne Smith of Wayland, Michigan; sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be Sept. 14, 2019, at the VFW Post 4755, located at 243 S. Ninth Street in Seward, with military honors at noon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.