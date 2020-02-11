Timothy C. Pozehl
March 23, 1957 – Feb. 8, 2020
Timothy C. Pozehl was born March 23, 1957, in Seward to Clarence (Barney) and Aloha (Pflughaupt) Pozehl and passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 62 years, 10 months and 16 days.
Tim was the youngest of four children and grew up on a farm near Utica. He was baptized April 7, 1957, and confirmed April 4, 1971, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and is now celebrating his victory over death in the same church. Tim attended Centennial High School where he played the sport of the season and excelled at each one, when he wasn’t busy with farm chores. He graduated with the class of 1975.
Tim was united in marriage to Bonnie Tomes on Oct. 21, 1977, to this union his two children, Kira and Eliot, were born. After farming the family farm with his brother Fred, Tim moved to town and took a job as a lineman for Seward Rural Public Power. He spent the next 40 years “keeping the lights on” in Seward County. On April 13, 2001, Tim was united in marriage to Rachel (Etzold) Eaton in Lincoln and gained a son, Jonathon. In 2005, Tim and Rachel moved to the country and enjoyed a life immersed in nature.
Tim was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as the head elder. He loved being in nature. Tim was a man of action, not of words. He loved everything about the Huskers, especially football. Tim was a member of the Shrine Bowl in 1977.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Aloha Pozehl; and brother, Fred Pozehl.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Pozehl of Seward; three children, Kira and husband Larry Nichols of Austin, Texas, Eliot and wife Jenn Pozehl of Omaha and Jonathon Eaton of Gig Harbor, Washington; three grandchildren, Nico Nichols, Emma Burrows and Avery Burrows; two sisters, Sheryl and husband David Payne of Loveland, Colorado, and Connie and husband Roy Josoff, Sr. of Murdock; sister-in-law, Lorraine Pozehl of Bassett; two uncles, Marlin and wife Delores Pozehl of Seward and Roger and wife Doris Pozehl of Alvin, Texas; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special longtime friends, Verle Wiemer, Fred and Shelley Schluckebier and fishing partner, Greg Voss.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service and inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Greenwood Cemetery in Seward, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, with the Rev. Shawn Kitzing officiating. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran School Ministry Center in Staplehurst. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.