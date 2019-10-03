Thomas C. Hiser
July 9, 1948 – Sept. 21, 2019
Thomas Charles Hiser, having accomplished more in his 71 years than most, has left us. He passed knowing the love of his family and friends, which were many. His impact on those he met will last far beyond his time on earth.
He was born in 1948 in Wadena, Minnesota, and graduated from Norton High School in 1966. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Robert, and parents, Charlie and Ruth.
His life, when you describe it, seems improbable for one man to accomplish. He was an engineer for 38 years with BNSF, and gave proud military service with the Navy from 1966 to 1972 and the Army Reserves from 1972 to 1996. He was a paramedic, firefighter and Scoutmaster. He built race cars and speed boats, raced motorcycles on a dirt track and was an avid Harley rider (also an avid Harley wrecker, a skill he never lived down). He worked for the Seward County Emergency Management Office from 2008 to 2015. He was a member of the VFW Post 4755 and an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. As an off-road enthusiast, he drove his Jeep over the Transcontinental Divide from Canada to Mexico, a trip he talked about often. He made friends everywhere he went, and his absence in this world leaves a void felt by many.
All of this was insignificant compared to what he felt was his greatest accomplishment, having the love of his life, Vicki, by his side in marriage for almost 50 years. He lives on in the memory of his three sons, Evan, Troy and Ben, his favorite daughters-in-law, Kim and Anna, and especially his eight grandkids, who will always fondly remember Grandpa leaning in real close and whispering to them, “you’re my favorite, you know.” His lasting impact will be those who remember the kindness, compassion, caring and his loyalty to serve the greater good no matter the role he was in, a lesson that will remain with those that were close to him.
In the end, his heart failed him. But when you give your heart so freely to those around you, it is a sacrifice he willingly made. He knew he would live on in the hearts of those around him. He will never be forgotten, and there will never be another like him.
A celebration of life service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Seward VFW Club. Inurnment will follow in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue River Pet Rescue or Faith Lutheran Church in Seward. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.