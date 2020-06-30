Steven “Steve” D. Clagg
Oct. 23, 1964 – June 17, 2020
Steven “Steve” Donn Clagg was born Oct. 23, 1964, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He grew up in Seward, where he attended St John Lutheran School through ninth grade where he was also confirmed. He graduated from Seward High School in 1983, went on to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was on the Dean’s list, belonged to Sigma Nu fraternity and Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity. Steve received his MBA from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business in 2008. Shortly after Steve graduated from college, he moved to Englewood, Colorado. He was currently working at Aurora Public Schools as the chief information officer. He was also the managing director of Clarkson Properties, LLC. Past places of employment include adjunct professor at Midland University (Fremont,) director of practices and tools at MWH Global, Inc., senior consulting manager at JD Edwards and assistant director of enterprise cloud service-infrastructure at Desmond Grant. He volunteered at MyLifeLine.org Cancer Foundation and Wish For Wheels. Steve was a very involved individual, participating in sand volleyball, snowboarding and was a very avid cyclist with Wish For Wheels and Racer X. He met many of his friends through these activities and was known in the community.
Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Clagg, and stepsister, Jodi Earl. He is survived by his son, Dillon; mother, Elizabeth Burns and husband Jack Burns of Denver, Colorado; father, Jack Clagg and wife Damaris of Seward; brother, Steven Eric Krauss; sister, Suzanne Carson; sister-in-law, Lisa and husband Wayne Vogel; nieces and nephews, Genna, Jacob, Jack and Bethany Vogel; stepbrothers, Jason Brase and wife Jennifer and their three daughters Jalynn, Jeana and Janessa, Joel Brase and wife Cathy, their daughter Ella and a stepbrother Jeff Earl.
In addition to or in lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to any of these charity organizations very dear to Steve’s heart, or the charity of your choice; Front Rangers Cycling Club at www.frontrangersdenver.org, We Ride 4 at www.weride4.org or MyLifeLine.org www.mylifeline.org.
Please give your condolences to the Clagg family when you make donations to these causes.
A graveside service was June 25 at Sterling Riverside Cemetery at Sterling, Colorado.