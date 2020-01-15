Stella A. Hans
May 9, 1927 – Jan. 3, 2020
Stella Alice Hans was born May 9, 1927, the eighth of 14 children born to Harvey and Mary Carrie (Plessel) Sowers, in Valley County near Ord and passed away Jan. 3, 2020, in Ashland at the age of 92 years, 7 months and 25 days.
Stella grew up in the Ord area, where she attended school. She was united in marriage to Laurence Hans on May 11, 1957, in Papillion. The couple lived in Garland where Stella worked at the Lincoln Telephone Company as a PBX for 13 years. She later began working as a receptionist at Russell Stover for another 13 years. Stella moved from Garland to Seward in 1977. She worked for a short time at the Seward Bowling Alley and was then employed by the Seward Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department for six years before retiring in 1988.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laurence (1972); six brothers, William Sowers, Levi Sowers, Eddie Sowers, Henry Sowers, Charles Sowers and Walter Sowers; and five sisters, Dorothy Manchester-Keefe, Mary Barta, Letha Morrow, Betty Zentz and Elsie Malakowski.
Cherishing her memory are her two sons, Alan Hans of Seward and Jay and wife Carol Flaming of Yuma, Colorado; granddaughter, Heather and husband Greg Klein of Yuma, Colorado; two great-grandsons, Logan and Noel Klein of Yuma, Colorado; brother, George and Tina Sowers of Lakewood, California; sister, Grace Sowers of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Jan. 9, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Robert Perry officiating. A graveside service and interment were in Germantown Cemetery near Garland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hans family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.