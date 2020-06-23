Stanley Suhr
Nov. 12, 1941 – June 20, 2020
Stanley Suhr, 78, of Rising City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Monarch Care Facility in Lincoln.
Stanley was born at home in Seward on Nov. 12, 1941, to Ted and Anna (Hans) Suhr. He attended schools in Hampton, Ulysses and Seward, graduating from Seward High School in 1960. On June 25, 1965, he and Betty Kettenburg were married in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Seward and Fremont, moving to Rising City in 1966. Stanley worked for the lumber yard before starting his own trucking company. He was a carpenter by trade and a trucker by choice. Stanley was a proud businessman and was always known to do things "his way."
Stanley is survived by his wife, Betty, of Rising City; one son, Rod "Shorty" (Renee) Suhr, of Monroe, Iowa, and a sister, Theo (Terry) Lepire, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service was June 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City, with interment in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at kraclfuneralchapels.com.