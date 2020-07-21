Ronald W. Nissen
Feb. 25, 1957 – July 16, 2020
Ronald W. Nissen was born Feb. 25, 1957, to LaVern and Arlene Nissen in Newman Grove. He was baptized at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Albion. Ron grew up on a farm east of Albion with his three brothers and younger sister. He attended a two-room rural school house, District 49, east of Albion. He then attended Albion High School, graduating in 1975. Following high school, Ron earned his associates degree in Land and Water Technology from the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis. While attending school, he met and fell in love with Marty Volzke.
Soon after graduating, they were married July 30, 1978. They were blessed with two children, Kiley and Mitch. Ron loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and working on their acreage, lovingly known as Ridge Road Ranch. Ron made his career as a registered land surveyor, licensed in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. He was the youngest to ever attain his Nebraska license at the age of 26. Ron always said, “A bad day working in the field was still better than a good day in the office.”
Ron took great pride in his work and was respected by his peers. He was employed by JEO Consulting Group and Seward County. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family, friends and his Lord. He served as an elder at his church, Zion Lutheran in Garland, and was Seward County’s elected surveyor since 2015.
Ron passed away July 16, 2020, at his home in the Garland hills surrounded by his family and God’s beautiful nature. Cherishing his memory are his wife, Marty Nissen, Garland; daughter, Kiley Drog, and husband Nick and their children Claire, Grant and Collin of Omaha; son, Mitch Nissen, and his wife Missy and their son Enzo of Lincoln; parents, LaVern and Arlene Nissen of Petersburg; brothers, Tim Nissen, Polk City, Iowa, Dan and Connie Nissen, Lincoln, and Larry and Randi Nissen, Milford; and sister, Marilu and Tim Fichtner, Milford. Ron was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Willie and Mary Nissen; and maternal grandparents, Louis and Clara Borer.
A funeral service was July 21 with interment at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Garland. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lincoln Food Bank, Zion Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or the donor's choice.