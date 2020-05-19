Ronald L. Deinert
July 29, 1941 – May 7, 2020
Ronald Lynn Deinert was born July 29, 1941, in Lincoln to Louis and Nelda (Berg) Deinert and went to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020, at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 8 days. Ron grew up in the Emerald area and attended District 118 through the eighth grade. He was baptized Aug. 24, 1941, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pleasant Dale and confirmed April 3, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Ron attended University High School and graduated with the Class of 1959. He then attended one year at Lincoln Business College before beginning his career in farming.
On March 5, 1966, Ron married Ila Bock and to this union two sons were born. After their marriage, the couple lived on the family farm near Emerald. In 1970, they purchased a farm west of Malcolm and still reside there today. Ron’s hobby was farming and he loved it. He and Ila enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and 19 different countries. They loved entertaining family and friends as well. He enjoyed attending his sons' and grandsons' school activities. Ron was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lincoln, where he served on many church boards. Ron also served on the Seward Co-op board for several years. He was a former member of the Malcolm Volunteer Fire Department.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Nelda (Berg) Deinert; parents-in-law, Carl and Virginia Bock; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Brase and Bob Scheidt; sister-in-law, Karen and Ken Andelt; niece, Jodi Earl; step-nephew, Jason Clagg.
Survivors cherishing Ron’s memory include his wife, Ila (Bock) Deinert, Malcolm; two sons and spouses, Randall and Jolene Deinert, Raymond, Chad and Beth Deinert, Emerald; two grandsons, Seth and Samantha Deinert and Haydn Deinert; great-grandson, Remington Deinert; sister, Cheryl Scheidt, Largo, Florida; sisters-in-law, Damaris and Jack Clagg, Seward, Diane and Leon Lostroh, Pleasant Dale; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Ron's family will be planning a Celebration of Life service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lincoln, at a later date. Interment was at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald Deinert family for future designations. Condolences may be sent to zabkafuneralhome.com.