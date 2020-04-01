Roland R. Schulz
Dec. 6, 1924 – March 20, 2020
Roland Richard “Dick” Schulz was born Dec. 6, 1924, in Seward to Daniel F. and Martha (Tempel) Schulz and passed away March 20, 2020, in Seward at age 95.
Dick grew up on the family farm near Beaver Crossing. He attended and graduated from country school District 42. Depending on who he was talking to, Dick would say he graduated first or second in his class, having only two students in his class. He went on to attend and graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology.
Dick began working for the Department of Interior, Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife, working at and managing fish hatcheries in Nebraska and Montana. He traveled all over the world with his job, including to Rome, Italy, Peru and Columbia with FAO UN.
After he retired, Dick moved back to Nebraska where he raised, trained and raced thoroughbreds. He delighted in watching the videos of his winning races and encouraged all to watch with him. Roland was elected to serve on the Bureau of Natural Resources.
Many have commented on Dick’s curiosity and the breadth and depth of his knowledge long before podcasts, the internet and all the other easy access options became available.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Martha Schulz; one brother, Kenneth Schulz; and his first wife, Dorothy Bradley Schulz.
Dick is survived by his children, Stephen Schulz of San Francisco, California, Susan Woodruff and friend Kevin Greenlief of Alexandria, Virginia, Marti Jo Jackson and husband Steve of Arlington, Virginia, and Vanessa Zenji and husband Aki of Irvine, California; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; former wife, Rosa Gonzalez; three brothers, Norman Schulz, Marvin Schulz and wife Marilyn and Lloyd Schulz, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.