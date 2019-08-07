Roger W. Foster
Oct. 21, 1968 – July 31, 2019
Roger William Foster was born Oct. 21, 1968, to Arnold “Arnie” and Shirley (Rhea) Foster in Lincoln. Roger attended Crete High School, graduating in 1987. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford for HVAC, graduating in 1989.
On June 5, 1992, Roger was united in marriage to Julie Novak in Lincoln. Roger worked as an HVAC service technician from 1988 until the present time. He was elected as Crete Mayor in 2010 and was still serving in office. In his free time he enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool. He was interested in politics and was a fan of Mets baseball and Bears football.
Roger passed away July 31, 2019, in Crete at the age of 50 years, 9 months and 10 days.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Foster of Crete; daughters, Jasmine Foster of Lincoln and Brooke Foster of Crete; mother, Shirley Foster of Bella Vista, Arkansas; brothers, Kim (Katie) Foster of Martell, Mike (Jeannine) Foster of Crete, Dan (Debbie) Foster of Seminole, Florida, and Chris (Elizabeth) Foster of Little Rock, Arkansas; and sister, Sally (Kevin) Danekas of Milford.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Arnie Foster; and daughter, Alexa Foster.
A rosary service was held Aug. 2, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Aug. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crete, with the Rev. Steve Major and the Rev. Doug Daro officiating. Casketbearers were Sam Sarringer, T.J. Sarringer, Chris Hajek, Darin Nerud, Brian Carnes, Rick Barrett, Stan Lengel and Kevin Sullivan. Honorary casketbearers were Albert Hajek, Steve Hensel and Tom Ourada. Interment was in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Crete. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.