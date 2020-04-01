Robert F. Koehler
April 14, 1997 – March 20, 2020
Robert Frederick Koehler was born April 14, 1997, in Lewisville, Texas, as the second child of Pete and Kim Koehler. He grew up in Highland Village, Texas, and was a 2016 graduate of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University Corpus Christi through the middle of his sophomore year when he was diagnosed with an inoperable brainstem tumor.
One of Robert’s proudest achievements was attaining the rank of Eagle Scout at age 16 with Troop 280 in Flower Mound. He was an avid camper and hiker, both as a scout and later. He was also a keen auto enthusiast. He loved modifying and maintaining his 2014 Ford Mustang. He will forever be remembered for his generous nature and love of the outdoors. Robert passed peacefully at home in hospice care March 20, 2020, surrounded by his closest family.
He is survived by his parents, Pete and Kim Koehler, and sister, Mary Koehler, all of Highland Village, Texas; Karla and Donald Wullenwaber of Waco; Randal and Becky Niewedde of York; Ronelle and Brian Krenke of Waverly; Jason and Jody Kubicek of Waco; Fred and Linda Koehler of Greenbrook, New Jersey; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Arlene Kubicek of Beaver Crossing, and Bob and Mary Koehler of Bound Brook, New Jersey.
Charitable donations can be made to the Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation, 320 Decker Drive, Suite 100, Irving, TX, 75062. A graveside service will be held in Seward.