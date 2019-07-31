Robert “Bob” E. Scott
March 18, 1938 – July 24, 2019
Robert Edward (Bob) Scott was born March 18, 1938, in Cordova to Jens and Margaret (Petersen) Scott and passed away July 24, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 81 years, 4 months and 6 days.
Robert was baptized April 17, 1938, and confirmed on April 6, 1952, at St. John West Danish Church in Cordova. He attended school in Cordova and graduated from Friend High School as a member of the class of 1955. After high school, Robert served as a member of the National Guard unit based out of Seward. Robert lived in Lincoln a number of years where he was a tool and die maker for various companies. He then moved back to Cordova to pursue his passion of working on the family farm.
On Nov. 5, 1967, Robert married Diane Matulka at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church–Marysville in rural Staplehurst. Together they built their life on the family farm and were blessed with 45 years of marriage and three daughters, Jennifer, Michelle and Tressa. In 1981, in addition to farming, Robert continued his tool and die career at Sundstrand Aviation in York, where he worked for 18 years before retiring to farm full time.
Robert loved his antique tractors and cars. He was a member of the SYA tractor club and did many tractor drives with friends and parades with grandkids. He placed great value on his friendships and enjoyed going to coffee at the elevator and senior center. He loved his family early and cherished being with his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and traveling to Texas in winters. He also enjoyed designing and creating beautiful pieces with his woodworking skills. Robert was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed being involved in Bible studies.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and, in 2013, his wife, Diane.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his special friend, Ruth Walsh; children, Jennifer Dvorak and husband Troy of Aurora, Michelle Falgione and husband Brent of Gretna and Tressa Lindeman and husband Toby of Ainsworth; five grandchildren, Trevor and Tyson Dvorak and Brianna, Anthony and Gianna Falgione; sister, Ellen Knuth of Cordova; brothers-in-law, Doug Matulka and wife Joan, Marlin Matulka and wife Pat and Gary Matulka and wife Lynelle.
A funeral service was held July 29, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. Rob Corum officiating. A graveside service and interment were in Zastrow Cemetery in Cordova. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.