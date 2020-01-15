Phyllis P. Suhr
Jan. 3, 1930 – Jan. 11, 2020
Phyllis Pauline Suhr was born Jan. 3, 1930, to Fred and Edna (Fleek) Hunsche in Ulysses. She attended Rising City High School, graduating in 1947. On Sept. 30, 1950, Phyllis was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Suhr at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pleasant Dale. Phyllis worked as a cook for the Seward School District. In her free time she enjoyed doing puzzles, canning and tending to her flowers. She loved to spend time with her family.
Phyllis passed away Jan. 11, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 90 years and 8 days.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Jo (Ronald) Stevens of Gothenburg; sons, Marlin Suhr of Seward, David (Lana) Suhr of Lincoln and Kent (Connie) Suhr of Lincoln; grandchildren, Brian Stevens, Kurt (Brooke) Stevens, Kerri (Ramey) Ristine, Tamara (Daniel) Weins, Lisa (Johnny) Andersen, Jennifer (Eric) Dlouhy, Becky (John) Hoffman and Amanda Suhr; great-grandchildren, Trey Stevens, Teegan Stevens, Dreyden Ristine, Drake Ristine, Ellie Andersen, Carter Andersen, Connor Weins, Logan Weins, Audrey Dlouhy, Kaylynn Hoffman and Wyatt Hoffman; sister-in-law, Margaret Hunsche; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Sandra Suhr.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Edna Hunsche; husband, Lloyd Suhr; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and Maria Suhr; sister and brother-in-law, Loris and Gilbert Rerucha; twin brother, Phillip Hunsche; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Irene and Carl Matzner and Elverna and Floyd Baack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilber and Dorothy Suhr, Alvin and Betty Suhr and Dale and Betty Suhr; and brother-in-law, Wayne Suhr.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Casketbearers are Brian Stevens, Kurt Stevens, Johnny Andersen, Daniel Weins, Eric Dlouhy, Ramey Ristine, Zach Chambers and John Hoffman. Interment will be in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Suhr family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneral