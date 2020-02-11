Pearl E. Blum
Nov. 3, 1927 – Feb. 5, 2020
Pearl Evelyn Blum, age 92, of York died Feb. 5, 2020, in York. She was born Nov. 3, 1927, to Fred E. and Emma (Von Minden) Ehlers in York. Pearl was baptized Nov. 27, 1927, and confirmed April 6, 1941, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco, where she was a member while growing up. She was a 1945 graduate of Utica High School. On Sept. 19, 1948, Pearl was united in marriage to Gerhardt A. Blum at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco.
Pearl was a farm wife and enjoyed growing flowers and gardening. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitch and loved to go shopping. She enjoyed traveling and going on trips with the Fun Club. She was currently a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her sons, David (Judy) Blum of York, Ron Blum of York, Reuben Blum of York and Rupert (Denise) Blum of Waco; grandchildren, Cody Blum and Clay Blum of York, Jennifer (Derek) Klute of Hampton, Lesley (Chance) Bergen of Beatrice, Brittany Blum of Lincoln, Ben (Tiffany) Blum of York and Penny (Josh) Givens of York; great-grandchildren, Evan Pankoke, Atleigh and Wyatt Klute, Cash Chapel, Collier Bergen and one on the way; nephew, Byron (Carol) Nienhueser and family of Beaver Crossing; and niece Diane (Ron) Kulwicki and family of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant twin daughters, Karen and Kathy; grandsons, Denton Blum and Brian Blum; great-grandson, Carter Klute; and sister and brother-in-law, Ines (Leon) Nienhueser.
A funeral service was held Feb. 9, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.