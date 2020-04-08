Paul A. Curtis
March 23, 1922 – March 16, 2020
Paul Arthur Curtis passed away March 16, 2020, one week short of his 98th birthday.
Paul served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in World War II. After he met and married Arleen in Brooklyn, New York, where they had lived for their entire lives, they moved to Seward to raise their family while he was the food service director at Concordia Teachers College. He also spent many years working in Lincoln at the State Purchasing Department.
Retirement years took Paul and Arleen to Florida where he enjoyed biking, shuffleboard, year-round sunshine and relaxing. He loved bowling, card games, big band music and daily desserts.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Arleen; his parents and younger brother.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria Slominsky; children, Stephen (Angelique) Curtis, Susan (Dale) Miller, Nancy (Brad) Brestel and David (Lisa) Curtis; grandchildren, Sara, Wendy, Nathan, Joseph, Katie and Allison; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Paul was a happy man who lifted everyone’s spirits and is greatly missed. Neptune Cremation Services in Omaha was in charge of arrangements.