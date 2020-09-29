Paul A. "Al" Dollarhide
Feb. 2, 1959 – Sept. 11, 2020
Paul Allen "Al" Dollarhide, 61, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 11, 2020, in Rawlins, Wyoming, as the result of an automobile accident.
Al was born Feb. 2, 1959, in Nebraska to Ardith Jones Dollarhide and Warren Dollarhide. He moved to Seward at age 6 and was raised by his sister, Maryanne Hubbard-Workman. He attended Seward Public Schools.
Al married Debra "Debbie" Dollarhide in Colorado. They had two sons, Brad and Chad. They resided in Arizona, where Al owned and operated Al's Pumping.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Debbie; (March 2020); and brothers Jim, Teddy, Earle, and John. He is survived by his sons, Brad (Arizona) and Chad (California), as well as a large extended family.
Cremation took place in Rawlins, Wyoming. A private family service is planned. Condolences may be sent to Maryanne Hubbard-Workman at 1130 Sixth Ave., Seward, NE, 68434.