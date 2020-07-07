Noral Dale Wait
Dec. 1, 1926 – July 1, 2020
Noral Dale Wait was born Dec. 1, 1926, in Seward to James and Bena (Gruber) Wait and passed away July 1, 2020, in Seward at the age of 93 years and 7 months. Dale was baptized April 1, 1934, at the Seward United Methodist Church. Dale grew up in Seward where he attended school and graduated from Seward High School.
He enlisted into the United States Army on June 4, 1945, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 13, 1946. He was a member of the military police and a U.S. Army sharpshooter. After his discharge, he began working at Burlington Railroad for 45 years. He loved woodworking and building grandfather clocks as well as furniture. He enjoyed collecting stamps, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Izaac Walton League and a lifelong member of the Seward United Methodist Church.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bena Wait; and brother, Robert Wait in 1998.
Survivors include his cousins, James Stier, Lincoln, Dorothy Hamilton, Chico, California, Nancy Furman, Lincoln, Charlene Gausman, Milford.
A graveside service and inurnment was July 8 at the Seward Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army, Seward American Legion Post #33 and Seward VFW Post #4755. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Seward United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.