Nancy E. Johnson
Dec. 3, 1945 – Dec. 7, 2019
Nancy E. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln passed away Dec. 7, 2019. Born Dec. 3, 1945, in Seward to Chester and Gertrude (Ihde) Hans. She was a retired legal secretary in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.
Nancy was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Family members include her son, Tom (Kris) Johnson of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Andrea (Eric) Selby of Tulsa, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Ray) Landenberger of Diller and Linda (Roy) Ehrlich of Seward; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Della Miers and Marjorie Junge; and brother, Dick Hans.
A memorial service was held Dec. 12, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at roperandsons.com.