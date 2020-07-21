Myrna R. Swanson
March 25, 1937 – July 19, 2020
Myrna Rose Swanson, of Seward, was born March 25, 1937, to Oswald and Ella (Arndt) Schaffert in Aurora. She attended Aurora High School, graduating in 1955. Following high school, Myrna attended Kearney State College and earned her Secretarial Certificate. On June 3, 1956, Myrna was united in marriage to Jack Swanson in Hastings.
Myrna was a wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family. She volunteered for many organizations in the Seward community. Myrna was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Memorial Healthcare Systems corporate member, Memorial Healthcare Systems Auxiliary, Concordia University Guild, GFWC Seward Women’s Club, St. John Stephen Ministry, Lutheran Women’s Club, Gideon’s Auxiliary and was a past St. John CDC board member. She received the Nebraska Mother of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Nebraska Community Blood Bank. She also served as Mrs. Claus for the Seward Santa House. In her free time she enjoyed cross stitch, bridge, piano and she was an avid collector of teapots and teacups. She is best known for her pig collection and giving pig tours for preschool and elementary school students. She also loved to bake and was famous for her Crispies, pig cookies and cinnamon rolls.
Myrna passed away on July 19, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 83 years. She is survived by her husband, Jack Swanson, Seward; daughters, Jackie Lynn, Omaha, Julie (Doug) Den Herder, Windsor, Colorado, Jane (Rex) Rehmer, David City; grandchildren, Sean (Jo) Lynn, Kyle (Courtney) Lynn, Eric (Kelly) Lynn, Kaela Lynn, Rachael (Corey) Cundall, Savannah Den Herder (fiancé, Hank Hyde), Allegra Hardin, Jackson Hardin, Justin Rehmer, Samantha Rehmer; great-grandchildren, Evan Lynn, Ashton Lynn, Carter Lynn, Sylas Lynn, Sage Lynn, Gavin Rehmer, Grace Rehmer, Olivia Rehmer; blessing coming in September, blessing coming in February; brothers, Larry (Donita) Schaffert, Aurora; sister, Ella Mae Uden, Omaha. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Ella Schaffert; brother, Stanley Schaffert; brother-in-law, Roy Uden; son-in-law, Mike Lynn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kermit and Blanche Swanson.
In lieu of containment efforts with COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Others are invited to celebrate Myrna's life by live streaming on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream" at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, from St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International, St. John's Lutheran Church, Memorial Health Care Systems or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.