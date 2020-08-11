Monte E. Specht
May 10, 1944 – July 31, 2020
Monte E. Specht, 76, of Lincoln, died unexpectedly July 31, 2020. He was born in Seward to Verne and Wilma (Stephenson) Specht.
A beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Monte was an avid lover of cars, music and animals. When he was young, he looked forward to spending summers on his grandparents' farm. Riding his pony Rusty and helping his grandpa around the farm were some of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed trying out new tricks with his pony. He enjoyed cars and spent many hours working on cars with his buddies. Another hobby of his was music. He played bass guitar with the band The Coachmen from September 1964 to January 1965. He left the band prior to the release of their first song, Mr. Moon.
Monte met his wife, Pat (Briggs), on a blind date. They had two children, Michele and Michael, along with dogs Toby, Digger, Teddy and their current dog, Scooter. In 2003, he became a grandfather and loved being a grandfather to Sidney. They had many conversations debating everything and Sidney soon became wise to his fictitious stories.
Monte’s career started with an associate's degree from Southeast Community College. He later earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He taught at Metro Community College in Omaha, worked at National Crane in Waverly, and then returned to Southeast Community College. He was a dean for the Lincoln and Milford campuses. He retired in 2008.
Monte is survived by his daughter, Michele (David) Ackerman; son, Michael Specht, all of Lincoln; sister, Jane DeWees of Lompoc, California; brother, Allen (Marjorie Bisbee) Specht of Lincoln; granddaughter, Sidney Ackerman of Lincoln; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat; parents, Verne and Wilma Specht; and sister Barbara Specht Mahan.
Funeral service was Aug. 7 at Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Burial was in the Seward City Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lincoln Public Schools' The Career Academy-Precision Machining Pathway. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bmlfh.com.