Maxine A. Graff
Nov. 4, 1928 – April 1, 2020
Maxine Arlyn Graff was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Seward to Fay and Marie (Hartman) Watson and passed away April 1, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 28 days.
Maxine grew up in rural Seward County. She attended country school until the eighth grade, then she attended Seward High School and graduated with the class of 1946. After graduation, she stayed at home where she helped her parents on the farm.
On Feb. 22, 1959, Maxine was united in marriage to Darrell Graff at Friedens United Church of Christ in Goehner. To this union three children were born. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting doilies, nature, gardening, birds and anything involving the outdoors. She instilled an appreciation for nature in her loved ones and could give you the name of almost any flower. Maxine loved riding her bike and continued riding until age 89. She enjoyed spending time at the Seward Senior Center and helping with the potato bakes. Maxine loved doing her card ministry, where she sent more than 800 cards and letters. She loved her family and spending time with them. Maxine was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Goehner, where she was part of the women’s fellowship and a Sunday school teacher. She was fiercely devoted to her faith.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell (1996); her parents; parents-in-law, Freeman and Martha Graff; brothers-in-law, Robert Graff, Lee Graff and Charlie Nitz; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Nienhueser and husband Butch.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Linda Graff and companion David Pavel of Seward, Lynette Petersen and husband Stu of Seward and Keith Graff of Seward; five grandchildren, Emily Petersen of Utica, Abigail Frizzell and husband Don of Omaha, Kelsey Petersen of Utica, Taylor Graff of Kearney and Gavin Graff of Milford; three step-grandchildren, Samantha Wellman and husband Michael of Elmwood, Sarah Pavel of Kearney and Andrew Pavel of Seward; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte (Charlie), Samuel and William Frizzell; and two step-great-grandchildren, Joseph Wellman and Annabelle Lancaster.
A graveside service and interment were April 6, 2020, at Mound Prairie Cemetery near Goehner. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.