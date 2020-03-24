Mary Lou Schultz–Hallmark
Oct. 21, 1961 – March 14, 2020
Mary Lou Schultz–Hallmark, 58, of York, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lincoln. She was born Oct. 21, 1961, at Lincoln to Chester and Elaine (Wissink) Schultz. Mary volunteered at Blue Valley Community Action for seven years and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, being involved with her family and playing with her grandchildren. On March 5, 2020, she married Johnny Hallmark at Seward.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny, of York; her children include Erica (Will) Hallmark of Fremont, Thomas and Nicky Hallmark of York and Johnny Jr. of Seward, Glenda and Noah Bouchard of Henderson, George and Jill Hallmark of Columbus, Jimmy Hallmark of Omaha, Karen and Tim Wheeler of Bennington and Krista Braun of Wahoo and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother Rocky and Renee Schultz of Auburn and Mike Schultz of Friend, as well as many cousins and numerous good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Nancy, and her brother, Tim.
Private family services will be held in York with inurnment in Ruby Cemetery at Seward at a later date. Mary has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.