Mary Anne Dart
Aug. 29, 1929 – Feb. 1, 2020
Mary Anne Dart was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Agnew to Albin and Mary (Hennessey) Policky and passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 90 years, 5 months and 3 days. Mary Anne grew up in Bee, where she attended grade school and later attended Assumption Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1947.
She was united in marriage to Louis Dart, Jr. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. After their marriage the couple lived all over the world as Lou served in the Air Force. In 1974, Lou and Mary Anne purchased the bar in Bee and have operated it together ever since. Mary Anne loved to dance, cook and play cards. She was a longtime member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and served on the St. Wenceslaus Altar and Rosary Society.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah A. Odvody; step-grandchild, Aiden Tanner; and brothers-in-law, Merril and Viola Dart, Melvin Schulz and Bob Pohlman.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Lou Dart of Bee; children, Pamela DeVine of Bee, Michael Dart and wife Jessie of Thayne, Wyoming, Bruce Dart and wife Denise of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mark Dart and wife Karyn of Gretna, Patty Imig and husband Ken of Seward, Roxanne Dart of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and Brian Dart and wife Laura of Gretna; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Policky and wife Gerry of Green Valley, Arizona; sister, Bette Schulz-Pohlman of York; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. A rosary service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the church, with the Rev. Raymond Jansen, the Rev. Brendan Kelly and the Rev. Kenneth Borowiak as con-celebrants. A graveside service and interment will be in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.