Marilyn K. Loontjer
May 5, 1944 – June 22, 2020
Marilyn Kay Loontjer was born May 5, 1944, to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman in York. She attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1962. Following high school, Marilyn attended Peru State College, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor of science degree. On Aug. 6, 1966, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edwin Loontjer. Marilyn taught school for one year in Lansing, Illinois, and for five years in Columbus. She was then an accountant for her and her husband’s electrical business for 17 years. After attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year, she worked in several positions for the State of Nebraska for the next 22 years until she retired at age 72. Marilyn valued being a mother as her most rewarding career. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed participating in sports, taking care of her pets and being a Nebraska Cornhuskers football and volleyball fan.
Marilyn passed away June 22, 2020, in Lincoln, at the age of 76 years, 1 month and 17 days. She is survived by her daughters, Carma Loontjer (Don Rosen), Pueblo, Colorado, and Janel Holsten, Lincoln; granddaughters, Presley and Sydney Holsten, Lincoln; son-in-law, Ryan Holsten, Lincoln; brother, Eugene (Donna) Gonnerman, York; and sister-in-law, Elaine Gonnerman, Wahoo. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Gonnerman; stillborn son, Edwin Ray Loontjer; and brother, Roger Gonnerman.
A funeral service was June 29 along with inurnment at Blue Ridge Cemetery at Gresham. Condolences may be left for the family at volzkefuneralhome.com.