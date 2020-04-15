Marie A. Semin
May 25, 1941 – April 9, 2020
Marie Annette (Ross) Semin, age 78, died peacefully from a long journey through Alzheimer’s on April 9, 2020, in Lincoln. Marie was born May 25, 1941, on the Rosebud Reservation in Rosebud, South Dakota, to parents Udene Moody and George Ross. She graduated from David City High School in David City.
Marie married Dean Semin in September 1960 and the couple had one child together. She lived in Lincoln the majority of her life. where she worked for more than 30 years as an account manager for Nebco Company. After retirement, they moved to Ulysses and were snowbirds in Florida and Arizona.
Marie was a devoted wife and mother and was always a kind and loving aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Everyone who met Marie was blessed by her smile and laughter. She celebrated her Rosebud Sioux heritage. She enjoyed sharing her cabin on Lake Leba with everyone (the more the merrier) and traveling. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, warm, selfless person who loved people. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Semin; son, James Dean Semin; mother, Udene Moody; father, George Ross; brother, Tom Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Joanne Ihde and Ginger Semin; and brothers-in-law, Donald Semin, Dale Semin, Vern Mueller, Robert Becker and John Novak.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Myrna Becker and Georgia Mueller of Seward; sisters-in-law, Lena Caldwell of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lois Semin of Seward (formerly of Ulysses); brother-in-law, Larry Ihde of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation is from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. A private family service will be Thursday, April 16. The family is planning a celebration of life and graveside service at a later date in Ulysses. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marie Semin Memorial for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.