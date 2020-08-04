Marbeth A. Sahn
July 2, 1950 – July 20, 2020
Marbeth Ann Sahn, born July 2, 1950, in Seward, to Otto and Glendora Sahn, passed into eternal life July 20, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 70 years and 18 days.
Marbeth graduated from Seward High School in 1968 and received a BS degree in Psychology/Sociology from Kearney State College in 1972. She worked with juveniles for the City of Seward for a few years before moving to Council Bluffs, Iowa, as a group home counselor and later an HR secretary at what is now Children’s Square. Later, she worked for the American Red Cross in Omaha in the accounting department. While there, she assisted with disaster relief efforts when needed as well.
In 1996, Marbeth moved to Washington state to live closer to her sister’s family, where she worked for the City of Everett and later for the City of Lynnwood. She retired in 2017.
Marbeth loved to travel and saw sights in all 50 states along with a trip to Cuba and to the Panama Canal. She enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles, reading mysteries and listening to bluegrass music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Glendora Sahn. She is survived by brother, Delbert Sahn and his wife, Connie, of Seward; sister, Nancy Wolf, of Monroe, Washington; nephew, Daniel Sahn; nieces, Sarah (Max) Collinge and Bethany (Craig) Robinson; grandnieces, Hannah and Sadie Collinge; grandnephews, Isaiah and Gabriel Robinson; one aunt and three cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the USO, American Red Cross, Children’s Square or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, Washington. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com in Snohomish, Washington.