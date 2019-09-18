Lumir A. Zumpfe
July 28, 1931 – Sept. 11, 2019
Lumir A. Zumpfe, 88, of rural Friend was born July 28, 1931, to Adolf and Elma (Chab) Zumpfe, the oldest of three children. He passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at the Greene Place in Seward at age 88. Lumir attended Friend Public School and graduated with the class of 1950. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Lumir was united in marriage to Betty Ann Svehla on June 15, 1954, at the United Methodist Church in Friend, and to this union two daughters, Cheryl and Cindy, and a son, Larry, were born. They made their home on a farm south of Friend.
Farming, raising and feeding cattle was the center of his life. At age 87, he ran the combine for the 2018 fall harvest and helped get cattle off pasture the same summer. He was a DeKalb seed corn dealer for 25 years. He was a long-time Friend Co-op Gas and Oil Board member. He belonged to the ZCBJ WFLA Saline Center Lodge #389 and served on the board of trustees for many years. In their younger years, Lumir and Betty often worked behind the scenes at many Saline Center events. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Husker volleyball and football and keeping track of family and friends through frequent phone calls.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Zumpfe of Seward, Cindy Huber of Beatrice and Larry (Kathleen) Zumpfe of Friend; and grandchildren, Joey (Anna) Lorenz of Dorchester, Jason (Jessica) Lorenz of Angleton, Texas, Morgan Zumpfe of Baltimore, Maryland, Cody Zumpfe of Friend and Madison Zumpfe of Friend. His great-grandchildren are Jaxon, Jethro and Jayla Lorenz of Angleton, Texas, and Brynlee Lorenz of Dorchester. He is also survived by his brother, Adolf (Erma) Zumpfe of Friend; sister, Frances Rohla of Milligan; and a sister-in-law, Janet Svehla of Friend; former son-in-law, Daniel (Cheryl) Lorenz of Friend; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 1999, brothers-in-law, Frank V. Svehla and Henry Rohla, Sr.; nephew, David Svehla; and niece, Dawn Svehla.
A funeral service was held Sept. 14, 2019, at the Milligan Auditorium, with the Rev. Roger Wolfe officiating. Interment was in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Milligan. Pallbearers were Cody, Allan and Kevin Zumpfe, Dan, Jason and Joey Lorenz and Duane and Henry J. Rohla, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.