Lowell P Keller Sr.
Nov. 30, 1944 – July 25, 2020
Lowell P Keller Sr. 75, of Cody, Wyoming, died July 25, 2020.
He was born Nov. 30, 1944, to Carl and Irene Keller in Beaver Crossing. He graduated from Beaver Crossing High School in 1963. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967 active duty, 1967-1969 in the Navy Reserve.
After the Navy, he moved to Meeteetse Wyoming, where he worked for Marathon Oil Company. He also owned and operated a sawmill and firewood business.
He was survived by his kids, Shondell Keller, of Cody Wyoming, Lowell Jr.(Kayla) Keller, of Meeteetse Wyoming and Rocky Keller of Spearfish, South Dakota; his grandson, Skye; and granddaughters, Misty Jo, Chayse, Shaye and Charlee.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Irene; his two brothers, Ralph and Kermit; and his uncle Mart Jensen.
A small funeral was held July 31 at the Meeteetse, Wyoming, Cemetery.