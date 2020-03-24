Loretta Bonczynski
April 30, 1928 – March 17, 2020
Loretta K. Bonczynski, 91, of Ravenna, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
A private family burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City when the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
Loretta asked that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent dePaul School in Seward, St. Josaphat’s catechesis in Loup City, Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island or to the donor’s choice.
Loretta was born April 30, 1928, in Loup City, the daughter of Walter and Kathryn (Augustyn) Kaminski. Loretta attended country schools in Sherman County, Loup City High School and graduated from Wiggle Creek High School in 1945.
She was united in marriage to Frank J. Klimek on June 11, 1947, in Loup City. Mr. Klimek died Dec. 10, 1971. On Jan. 14, 1984, she married Adolph Bonczynski. Mr. Bonczynski died March 28, 2008.
Loretta was employed at Rose Lane Nursing Home, Loup City Ambulance and Sacred Heart Hospital, all in Loup City. In 1984, Loretta and Adolph moved to Seward. She retired from Memorial Hospital in Seward in 1993. In 2008, Loretta and Adolph moved to Grand Island.
In Loup City, she was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality and was a teacher for the CCD program. In Seward, she was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Extra Ordinary Eucharistic Minister, Hospital Auxiliary, TOPS Club and Share Program. In Grand Island, she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and participated in many faith and learning programs. Loretta enjoyed attending many of her children’s activities and especially spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are children and spouses, Lawrence and Billie Klimek of Grand Island, Kathryn and David Chohon of Tucson, Arizona, Loren and Darlene Klimek of Idaho Springs, Colorado, Barbara Klimek of Brady, Michael and Karleen Klimek of Grand Island, John and Nancy Klimek of Omaha, Michelle and Michael Grudzinski of Maryville, Missouri, Denise and Robin Bochart of Rockville and Laurie and Craig Dethlefs of Ravenna; brother, Andrew Kaminski of Aurora, Colorado; stepchildren, Marlene and Dewey Wood of San Saba, Texas, Judy and Tom Van Winkle of Wood River, and Rick and Kim Bonczynski of Golden, Colorado; 27 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; many relatives and a host of friends.
In addition to her husbands, Frank and Adolph, Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Leona; grandson, Joshua Chohon; great-granddaughter, Quinn Blankenship; brother, Leonard and Don Kaminski; and stepsons, Larry and Randy Bonczynski.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.petersfuneralhome.net.