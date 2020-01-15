Lois G. Luebbe
Feb. 4, 1932 – Jan. 5, 2020
Lois Gaye Luebbe was born Feb. 4, 1932, on the family farm north of Utica to Charles and Genevieve (Helsing) Christian. She was baptized at an early age and attended Waco Public School, where she graduated with the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Elton L. Reetz on July 23, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. They made their home in or around Seward.
Following her husband Elton’s death in 1990, she was married to Merle Luebbe on March 22, 1995. Lois was employed at Seward Building and Loan, Protective Fire and Casualty Co., Memorial Hospital and Lindner Painting, Inc. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.
Lois passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 1 day.
She is survived by her husband, Merle Luebbe of Seward; stepsons, Lee (Diane) Luebbe of Seward and Del (Vicki) Luebbe of Seward; step-grandsons, Matthew (Kelsey) Luebbe of Muscatine, Iowa, and Samuel (Hotaru) Luebbe of South Korea; step-granddaughters, Jenny (Heith) Elsasser of Lincoln and Leah (Marlon) Good of Lincoln; step-great-grandchildren, Michael Ferschke III and Nicole Luebbe, Cash and Emma Elsasser and Xander and Avery Good; sister, Laura Dickey of Aurora; brothers, Dick (Norma) Christian of McCool Junction and Harold (Jane) Christian of York; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Otte of Overland Park, Kansas, Loren Luebbe of Garland, Joan Haase of Staplehurst, Jean Gardner of Seward and Betty and Duane Bender of Seward; and numerous relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Genevieve Christian; husband, Elton Reetz; sisters, LaVonne Christian, Imogene Christian, Eileen and Otto Klundt and Darlene Otte; infant brother; niece, Judy Monnier; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Ella Reetz, Bill Dickey, Norman and Louise Reetz, Willis and Velma Maronde, Hugo and Loaine Luebbe, Lynn and Mary Luebbe, Lorene Luebbe, Alvin and Lila Weiss, Albert Haase and Richard Gardner.
A service was held Jan. 9, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Casketbearers were Lee Luebbe, Del Luebbe, Gary Klundt, Mark Buss, Roger Nelson and Wes Dickey. Interment was in the Utica Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Luebbe family for future designation or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.