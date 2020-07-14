Lisetta M. Kent
Oct. 23, 1935 – July 11, 2020
Lisetta Marie Kent was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Hastings to Herman and Emma (Hagemeister) Mohling and passed away July 11, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 8 months and 18 days. Lisetta grew up in Hastings where she attended country school and Hastings High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. She attended the University of Denver and later received her RN nursing degree from Mary Lanning.
On Sept. 30, 1956, Lisetta was united in marriage to Clayton Dale Kent at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney while Clayton worked in the grocery business. In 1971, they moved to Seward where they owned the Jack and Jill grocery store until 1986. It was then renovated into a convenience store and mini mall, selling in 2010. Lisetta enjoyed traveling to 20 different countries and 49 states. She loved her family and being with her grandchildren. Lisetta enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She had a love for animals, especially her poodle, Pearl. She was the first inspector at the Seward Crossmakers and if it did not meet her expectations she would “reject it.” Lisetta was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy; two sons-in-law, Mark Mueller and Robert Schulz; great-grandson, Harper Andelt; three brothers and their wives, Lester (Verna) Mohling, Wesley (Dorothy) Mohling and Kenneth (Wanza) Mohling; four brothers-in-law and their wives, Wallace (Mabel) Kent, Richard (Noreen) Kent, Harold (Helen) Kent and Marvin (Dorothy) Kent; and three sisters-in-law and their husbands, Wyona (Melvin) Kennedy, Wauneta (Irvin) Beiriger and Erma Kent.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Clayton Kent, Seward; son, Russ (Mary) Kent, Crete; daughters, Carlene Schulz, Seward, and Sharon Mueller, Seward; grandchildren: Angela (Steve) Andelt and their children, Zane, Ames, Hayes and Clay, Jeremy (Crystal) Kent and their children, Camden and Brayden, Adam (Julie) Kent and their child, Carter, Eric (Andria) Mueller and their children, Madelynn and Makenzie, Michael (Angela) Mueller and their children, William and Stella, Rachel Schulz, and Katelyn (Johnny) Bapat and their child, Greyson; brother-in-law, Bob Kent and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 1 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Graveside service and interment are at 11:30 a.m. at the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church (general fund). Condolences may be left for the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.