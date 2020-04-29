Lisa Micek

Lisa R. Micek
April 14, 1969 – April 19, 2020
Lisa Renee Micek was born April 14, 1969, to Wally and Judy (Friend) Antczak in Grand Island and passed away April 19, 2020, in Seward at the age of 51 years and five days.
She graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1987. On Jan. 10, 2004, Lisa married her best friend and soul mate, Randy Micek. They lived on their farm in Waco. Lisa earned her medical assistant degree from Southeast Community College. She then graduated from the Bryan College of Health Sciences nursing program in 2014. She worked for CHI St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. Lisa was a sweet, sensitive soul with a quiet determination. She was shy by nature, but those who got to know her discovered she had a contagious laugh, sharp mind and a keen eye for detail. Lisa had amazing baking and crafting skills. She loved to help others, including rescue animals, so having a career in healthcare was a natural fit for her.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Micek of Waco; parents, Wally and Judy Antczak of Lincoln; sisters, Michelle (Mario) Mota of Bennett, Kim (Jon) Gale of Valparaiso, Christine Antczak of Sequel, California, and Stephanie (Wes) Farley of Pinkney, Michigan; father-in-law, Milton Micek of Genoa; brother-in-law, Michael Micek of Monroe; loyal friend, Copper; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents and her beloved dogs, Angel and Sadie.
In light of the coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, her family will delay a memorial service until such a time when her extended relations can gather for a celebration of life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.