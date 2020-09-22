Linda M. Watson
June 15, 1947 – Sept. 14, 2020
Linda Mae Watson was born June 15, 1947, in Seward to Dearld Lloyd and Dorothy May (Bean) Holloway and passed away Sept. 14, 2020, in Seward at the age of 73 years, 2 months and 20 days. Linda grew up in Seward where she attended school and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1966.
On July 1, 1966, Linda was united in marriage to Virgil L. “Pete” Watson at Seward United Methodist Church. Linda worked at several cafes in the Seward area and later worked at Houchen Bindery in Utica for 11 years until her retirement. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Linda enjoyed socializing and meeting with friends at various places around the area. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Linda was a member of the Seward United Methodist Church.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil “Pete” Watson; sister, Cindy Holland; one nephew and one niece; and aunt, Betty Briggs.
Survivors include her brother, Gary (Linda) Holloway, Milford; brother-in-law, Jack Holland, Alvo; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and aunt, June Plessel, Milford.
A graveside service was Sept. 18 at the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Blue River Pet Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.