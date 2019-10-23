Linda D. Shepherd
May 13, 1964 – Oct. 17, 2019
Linda Diane (Stuhr) Shepherd was born May 13, 1964, in Seward and peacefully passed away in Lincoln on Oct. 17, 2019, at the age of 55 years, 5 months and 4 days. Linda was raised in Rising City, the daughter of Loren and Mary Jean (Ellison) Stuhr with her siblings, Greg, Dave and Joan. Linda was a 1982 graduate of Rising City High School, where she was involved in school activities and made many lifelong, supportive friendships.
Linda and Clay Steven Shepherd were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1988, in Lincoln, and their marriage was blessed with three children, Preston, Carson and Lauren. The Shepherd family moved from Lincoln to Seward in 1998.
Linda was an active member of the Seward United Methodist Church, where she sang in Chancel Choir, played in the Bell Choir and was a member of the Praise Team. Linda was an 18-year associate of Laminated Woods in Seward.
Linda was preceded in death by her two brothers, Greg Stuhr and Dave Stuhr.
Survivors include her husband, Clay of Seward; children, Preston Shepherd of Omaha, Carson Shepherd of Omaha and Lauren Shepherd of New York City; grandson, Kaden Shepherd of Omaha; parents, Loren and Mary Jean Stuhr of Rising City; sister, Joan Suddarth of York; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Joel (Mary) Shepherd of Golden, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Kathy Glazebrook and Sally Shepherd, both of Omaha; and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held Oct. 21, 2019, at the Seward United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jo Ellen Axthelm officiating. A private family interment was in Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue River Pet Rescue or to the Shepherd family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.