Lillian A. Kobza
May 21, 1922 – July 11, 2020
Lillian Angela Kobza was born May 21, 1922, on the family farm near Dwight, to John Charles and Emma (Novak) Kobza and passed away July 11, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 98 years, 1 month and 20 days. Lillian grew up in the Dwight area, where she attended and graduated from Assumption Catholic School with the Class of 1940. As a young lady, Lillian would clean the school chapel rather than going outside for recess.
Upon her graduation, she went to work for the ASCS office in David City for several years. She then began working for Father James O’Conner in several towns including Benkelman, Wallace, Wallfleet, later in Falls City, Rulo and finally in Minden. Her duties included taking care of the churches, bookkeeping and making the weekly bulletins. Lillian worked for Father O’Conner for 50 years, retiring in 1995. All the while, she would come home almost every fall to drive the grain truck for her brother, Gib, during harvest. After her retirement, Lillian returned to Seward to live with her sister, Rita. She enjoyed cooking and babysitting for several families in the Seward area. Lillian was a humble person and always put other’s needs before her own. Her religion and praying the rosary was a very important part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Henrietta (Bohumil) Hain, John (Delores) Kobza and Rita Kobza; four half-brothers, Jerry (Agnes) Kobza, Raymond “Cy” (Charlotte) Kobza, Julius (Elaine) Kobza and George (Adeline) Krska; half-sister, Anna (Ed) Zitek; brother-in-law, Joe Miriovsky; numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Dorothy Miriovsky, David City; brother, Gilbert (Florence) Kobza, Seward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Rosary is at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Nebraska Highway 66 and County Road S, near Dwight. Memorial contributions are suggested to Masses.