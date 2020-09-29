Lester A. Schaefer
Feb. 15, 1935 – Sept. 25, 2020
Lester Alvin Schaefer was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Seward County, to John and Ruth (Hering) Schaefer and passed away Sept. 25, 2020, in Seward at the age of 85 years, 7 months and 10 days.
Lester grew up in the Garland area where he attended school. He farmed with his dad for several years before enlisting into the Nebraska National Guard during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, Les began working for M.W. Anderson Construction and later Bruce Construction. His job included finishing the cement projects until his retirement in 1984. On Feb. 15, 1959, Les was united in marriage to Charleen Childers at the Utica Presbyterian Church. Les’ hobby as a race car driver began when he was only 16 years old. It was his passion and he loved it very much. Les would race in David City on Friday, Beatrice on Saturday, and Midwest Speedway in Lincoln on Sunday. There were several other tracks he would have liked to race at, but because of the girls, he decided that racing during the week wasn’t a good idea. Les enjoyed tinkering around with old cars. He and Charleen were former members of Prairie Red Riders Motorcycle Club in Lincoln. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Garland.
Les was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores and great-grandson, Calvin Jirovsky.
Survivors include his wife, Charleen, Garland; three daughters, Teresa and husband Conway McCormick, Elmwood, Rhonda and husband Doug Shively, Milford, Beth and husband David Jirovsky, Bee; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Schaefer family for future designations.