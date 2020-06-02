Leon M. Matzner
Dec. 11, 1948 – May 28, 2020
Leon Merle Matzner was born Dec. 11, 1948, to Carl and Irene (Suhr) Matzner in Stromsburg. He was baptized Dec. 24, 1948, and confirmed April 7, 1963, both at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church near Gresham. He attended elementary school at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran School near Gresham. He then attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1967. Following high school, Leon attended Peru State College, graduating in 1971 with a business degree. He farmed for 49 years up until his passing.
Leon was a loving father and a devout Christian. He loved being a dad, grandpa and a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, harvesting corn, driving a semi-truck and calving season. He treasured taking the scenic route with his special friend.
Leon passed away May 28, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 71 years, 5 months and 17 days. He is survived by his children, Jessica and Brian Crogg, Hickman, Andrew and Dana Matzner, Waco; special friend, Beth Lewis, York; sisters, Joann and Ronald Paulsen, Minden, and Judy and Rick Buresh, Lincoln; brother, Dennis and Andrea Matzner, Gresham; grandchildren, Bailey and Gavin Crogg, Tristan Crogg-Sommars and Laney and Cole Matzner; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Irene Matzner, and brothers, Stanley Matzner and Edward Matzner.
A private family service is planned. Honorary casketbearers are Terry Matzner, Sheri Zulauf, Rebecca Bartels, Christopher Paulsen, Adam Matzner, Bradley Buresh and Shannon Novotny. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.