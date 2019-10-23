Lavon M. Stoll
April 17, 1957 – Oct. 20, 2019
Lavon Mae Stoll was born April 17, 1957, to Milton B. and Laura (Wiemer) Stoll in Stromsburg. She was the youngest of five children. Lavon lived on the family farm for most of her life. She then moved to the Greenhouse, a supported living community, with her parents. After her mother passed away and her father was moved to a nursing home, she continued to live there on her own. She then moved into Mosaic Homes in Beatrice in 2007. While there, she worked doing packaging and order fulfillment for various companies.
Lavon loved the time she spent with her family. She liked to access social media sites on her iPad to keep up with family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat (especially pizza and ice cream) and ball games. She took a trip to Branson, Missouri, with her friend Joyce and enjoyed it very much. She also went on river boat dinner cruises a couple of times during the summer months. Lavon enjoyed hosting her family during their holiday celebrations. She celebrated her 60th birthday in 2017 and hosted a birthday bash where most of her family and friends helped her celebrate.
Lavon was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham. She was a caring and kind-hearted person who genuinely cared for others. She had a great sense of humor and liked to joke around. She was strong-willed and adventurous.
Lavon passed away Oct. 20, 2019, in Beatrice at the age of 62 years, 6 months and 3 days.
She is survived by her brothers, Ray (Mary) Stoll of Utica and Robert (Melinda) Stoll of Gresham; sisters, Linda (Dave) Sedlacek of Columbus and Nancy (Ron) Sager of Nickerson; many nieces, nephews and many friends at Mosaic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Laura Stoll.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham, located at 2320 Highway 69. The Rev. Lee Seetin will officiate. Casketbearers are Jason Lorsch, Ryan Beringer, Tye Fischer, Jeff Unger, Russ Audel, Andy Drueke, Craig Stoll, Jeremy Stoll, Mark Sager, Andrew Sedlacek and Johnny Leuenberger. Interment will be in the Utica Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic or The Lutheran Hour Ministries. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary found at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.