Landis H. Borchers
April 26, 1926 – Aug. 4, 2019
Landis Harvey (Landy) Borchers was born in Lincoln to Abbo F. and Mary A. (Harms) Borchers on April 26, 1926. He was the first of four siblings. He passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 93 years, 3 months and 9 days. Landis was baptized May 16, 1926, and confirmed April 9, 1939, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Emerald. Landis married the love of his life, Ruth Elda Suellwold, on May 23, 1948. To this union, four children were born: Neva Kay, lone Dee, Joan Lee and Orin Landis.
Landis went to Lancaster County Burd School District 38 for seven years and graduated from Pleasant Dale High School in 1942 as valedictorian of his senior class. He graduated from the National Business Institute in Lincoln and from the United States Army Financial School in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, in 1945.
Landis and Ruth were engaged in production agriculture for 50 years. They began their operation at 11401 West Pioneers Boulevard, where they resided for 22 years. They then moved their operation to 4000 SW 112th, where they lived for 22 years. During this time, Landis acquired a Nebraska real estate broker's license and a state appraiser's license. He was self-employed and an associate broker for Harold Proctor Real Estate for eight years and Great Plains Realty Auction Co. since 1980.
In 1993 Landis and Ruth moved to their retirement home at 1060 Burma Road in Crete. While living there, Ruth went to her eternal rest in 2000. Landis then moved to The Landing at Williamsburg Village at 3500 Faulkner Drive in Lincoln. He then moved to the Villas at Wilderness Ridge for two years. His final residence was the Elizabeth House on the Tabitha campus.
During his lifetime, Landis was involved in many civic and business organizations. He acquired the rank of T/3 in the Office of the Fiscal Director of the Mediterranean theater of Operations, Rome, Italy, 1945-1946. He was a life member of the American Legion, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the Lincoln Downtown Sertoma Club, Nebraska and National Auctioneers Association, chairman of the board of directors for the Tabitha Foundation, secretary/treasurer of Tabitha Health Care Services, secretary/treasure of the Broadview Corporation, the Evergreen Development Corp., the church council at Zion Lutheran Church, director at the Emerald farmers elevator, a member of the Tabitha Hospice Advisory Board and an admiral in the Nebraska Navy. He was an innovator of condominium grain storage in Imperial.
Landis played baseball for Pleasant Dale and Garland for 20 years. He liked to play ping pong and was interested in landscaping and photography. He and Ruth were avid and extensive foreign travelers. Most recently, Landis is a member of Southwood Lutheran Church.
Landis is survived by his daughter, Neva Molzer of Imperial; daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Bill Brethouwer of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughter-in-law, Debbie Borchers of Albion; grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Molzer of Fort Collins, Colorado, Linda (Mike) Nelson of Enders, Lisa (Brad) Kinnan of Cozad, Heather Brethouwer of Elmwood, Lt. Col. Landon (Tamara) Brethouwer of Honolulu, Hawaii, Nick (Sarah) Brethouwer of Aurora, Colorado, Valoree (Stephen) Nicholson of Lincoln, Matt (Kari) Borchers of Wauneta and Stacy (Joe) McMinamen of Onowa, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Velda Schmidt of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, lone Dee; wife, Ruth E. Borchers; son, Orin Borchers; son-in-law, Marvin Molzer; and brother, Delmar Borchers.
A memorial service was held Sept. 23, 2019, at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorial contributions may be made to Tabitha Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bmlfh.com.